There will be no radio rights commentary awarded before the Ghana Premier League kicks off over the weekend across all nine league centres.

The Ghana Football Association somewhere last month announced they have opened bids for interested parties to apply for media rights of the various leagues.

But with the latest development as announced by the FA they have been forced to extend the radio rights till the last day of the year.

According to a statement released and signed by the communications department of the GFA expression of interest in radio rights has been extended.

"For Radio Commentary Rights, the Association has decided to extend the period for expression of interest by radio stations to 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 31, 2019."

Meaning they have received unsatisfactory bids from various radio outlets or the interest coming from that side is not encouraging hence the decision of the GFA to further extend the date which was closed some time ago.

The Ghana Premier League starts over the weekend across all 9 league centres with a lot of expectations.