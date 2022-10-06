1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is urging the public to desist from panic purchase of prepaid credits.

ECG says it has addressed all challenges that marred its metering systems, hence the need to refrain from any panic buying.

Addressing the media, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik said all of its platforms are operational including the vending app on Android mobile phones.

“I would like to reiterate that if your power is not finished, don’t panic, just take your time because if you run out you can buy credit, so we are able to reduce the queues that are forming. But all third parties are up. All those with challenges should go to the ECG offices for the issue to be resolved. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and we intend to do right for the people of Ghana”.

The ECG said a technical challenge affected its prepaid metering systems, a development which has interrupted the purchase of electricity credit.

Both domestic and commercial users who run out of power supply were not able to make purchases due to the technical challenge.

Compensation

Some consumers have been counting their losses, with some saying their businesses have been affected negatively following their inability to purchase electricity.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the ECG to compensate customers affected by its prepaid vending and metering glitch.

The directive according to the PURC is in line with the breach of the ECG’s statutory obligations.

The ECG had ruled out any payment of compensation following the vending failure in its prepayment system which has affected consumers for the past one week adding that, such a decision if considered, will be made on a case-by-case basis.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the PURC said, “it hereby orders ECG to pay compensation to the affected customers”.

This, it says, is in compliance with the law and a demonstration of good customer service.

These compensations will come in the form of one-time electricity credit commencing October 1, 2022 and ending October 7, 2022.

