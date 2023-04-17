2 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Bismark Kobby Mensah has bemoaned the cheap goal his side conceded against league leaders Aduana Stars on Saturday.

Aduana Stars gave their league title charge a huge boost as they won their league game against Great Olympics on Saturday afternoon by a solitary goal in their match day 26 clash.

They had to play away from home as the club have been handed a home ban from their favourite Nan Agyemang Badu II Park and so had to make do with playing at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese near Kumasi.

Their ban was no hindrance as they managed to beat the struggling Accra Great Olympics by a lone goal.

After the defeat, the young tactician bemoaned the goal the team conceded saying that no serious team concedes that goal.

"I'm very very disappointed especially with the way we conceded the goal. You can't concede a goal like this when you are serious but tactically we were very strong, we played with a very good team but we stopped them from playing.

"We put them under pressure on so many occasions, created a lot of chances but we couldn't take them and gave out an unfortunate goal in the end. I'm not happy, they're making things very difficult for me."

Olympics have endured a torrid spell away from home as they lost their last seven matches away from home with the last away win being in January when they defeated Kotoku Royals.

The wonder club have dropped into the relegation zone as they currently sit 16th with 31 points and will face Tamale City in the next round of matches.