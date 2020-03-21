1 hour ago

Self-isolating couples who do not live together or are deemed vulnerable to coronavirus should avoid having sex, an expert has warned.

Professor Paul Hunter also advises those who have a 'bohemian' sex life which involves mixing with other people should give it up for now and stay at home.

Sex should be avoided for seven days if one partner shows symptoms - a cough or fever - and lives separately from their other half, he said.

And even couples who live together should abstain if one of them is in the higher-risk groups - aged 70 or older, has an underlying illness or is pregnant - and one of the two people has possible Covid-19 symptoms, the professor added.