34 minutes ago

None of the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces has been infected with the coronavirus(COVID-19), the Minister of Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul has stated.

There have been rumours that some Ghanaians soldiers have tested positive for the novel virus.

However, the Minister in an interview on Ekosiisen show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that every soldier who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 turned out negative after going through a test for the virus.

“Not yet, I pray it never happens. Of course, there are several people who have shown symptoms they’ve been tested and they were negative. So far no news has come to me that any of our men have tested positive so far. I just pray it continues like that, I know several red herrings have been raised that some soldiers have tested positive. But we’ve tested them including me and we’ve all come out negative. I’m just praying that none of our men will get the virus because we need them it’s a huge sacrifice they are doing for this country.”

Meanwhile, Ghana on Monday, May, 04,2020 confirmed 550 new COVID-19 cases pushing the current case count to 2,719.

At least 65 new recoveries have been recorded bringing the total to 294 while the number of fatalities remained at 18.

Regional breakdown The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 2,332 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions with 124 and 94 cases respectively.

Count of Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Volta Region – 30

Oti Region – 23

Western Region – 21

Upper West Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0