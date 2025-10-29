4 hours ago

Real estate developer, Devtraco Plus, has refuted reports of a structural collapse at its project site at Roman Ridge in Accra, explaining that the incident involved only a temporary formwork failure during a concrete casting exercise.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 28, the company said the incident occurred earlier in the day when “a localised section of temporary formwork supporting freshly poured concrete gave way, resulting in the failure of approximately 50 square meters of wet concrete.”

Devtraco Plus said its project management and safety teams immediately activated emergency protocols to secure the site and ensure the safety of workers.

According to the company, 14 workers sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to the 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital for treatment. Twelve have since been treated and are expected to be discharged, while two remain under observation in stable condition.

The developer emphasized that no structural failure occurred and that the permanent integrity of the building remains intact.

“The incident was limited solely to temporary works (formwork props) used to support the slab during the casting process. The permanent structural integrity of the building remains intact,” Devtraco Plus stated.

Devtraco Plus added that all works on the project are being executed in line with approved designs prepared and supervised by qualified consultants.

The affected section has been cordoned off, and a joint investigation involving project consultants, safety officers, and contractors is underway to determine the cause and reinforce preventive measures.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and professionalism, stressing that the safety and well-being of all personnel remain its top priority.