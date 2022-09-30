1 hour ago

The Student Representative Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has dispelled news making rounds that a student has been stabbed to death on campus.

The SRC in a statement said there has been no such incident in the university.

It indicated that it has, together with the Dean of Students, put in place security measures to combat any insecurity in the university.

The SRC further outlined the security measures as follows;

1. Kindly note that the SRC has embarked on a security campaign led by the diaspora security chairperson to sensitize students on security issues.

2. Also, the SRC has beefed up security by adding fifty-five more watchdogs to the existing security personnel of the University. So far thirty-five (35) watchdogs have been deployed to Amamomma, Kwasipra, Apewusika, and Ayensu communities.

The SRC has sent twenty(20) watchdogs to Kwapraw to intensify security. Currently, one of the perpetrators has been caught and is currently in police custody.

3. Students are rested assured that the Office of the Dean of Students and the SRC have put in place robust measures to curtail any insecurity on campus.

“We, therefore, urge students to disregard any false information and go on with academic activities as measures are being put in place to ensure their safety,” the statement added.

Source: citifmonline