35 minutes ago

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Director of Education, Rev. Mrs. Elizabeth Akuoku, has stated that all final year students within the metropolis will be allowed to write their WASSCE even though some students tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) had indicated that “sick” candidates will have to write the exams next year.

But speaking on Connect 97.1 FM’s Omanbapa morning show in Takoradi on Monday, the Metro Education Director disclosed that all those who tested positive have gone through the two-week isolation period and have even tested negative.

"They are all asymptomatic, they have recovered and some have even tested negative so they are all back on campus,” she stated.

“Even those who were contact traced are all well so every candidate is writing the exams,” she added.

In an advice to the candidates, she cautioned that they observed the safety protocols and ensure the go to the exams hall with all they need so they do not have to borrow from others.

She further stated that no one, including the media, will be allowed entry to the schools except when accompanied by the Regional or Metro Monitoring Team.

A total of 6,192 students made up of 3,495 girls and 2,697 boys are writing the WASSCE in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.