45 minutes ago

A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr Randy Abbey says that it is premature for any team to claim it has qualified from the National Division One League Zone 3.

According Mr Abbey there are legal issues that needs to be resolved in that division in order to determine the winners of that particular group as Amidaus Professionals were demoted to Division Two while Phar Rangers have also been expelled from the league.

Some teams have benefited from the two teams who have been expelled from the Division One League Zone three with Phar Rangers lodging an appeal for stay of execution which has been granted by the Appeals Committee.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM, Randy Abbey says those claiming to have qualified can be termed as opinions or expectations.

"There is one body that determines who has qualified and who has not qualified that is the Ghana Football Association through the Division One League Board or the FA's own communications outfit."

"At best you can describe those things as opinions or expectations as we all know that when officially its done and dusted we will all know from the GFA who has qualified"

"I will only be worried if official sources declare winners from that zone but as that has not bee done I will not worry my head"

"First of all the season has not ended we have one round of matches but I'm sure is due to the legal issues between Amidaus and Phar Rangers"he said.

Last weekend, Accra Lions declared themselves winners of that particular zone with one game to spare in that division.

Accra Lions who are top of the league are tied on the same points 62 with second placed Tema Youth and have been jostling for qualificatio all season and had a banter with Tema Youth on twitter when they declared themselves champions.