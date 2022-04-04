4 hours ago

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has said Ghana has not experienced any form of terrorist attack.

This, he said, does not mean that the country is relaxing on its security measures.

He said these while answering questions on the security situation in Ghana, in Parliament on Monday, April 4.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah said “[We] remain on high alert to avert terrorist infiltration. proactive measures, counter-terrorism operations along the borders of the country. Safeguarding the country is a key priority for all state security agencies, we will remain vigilant.

“In recent years apart from Burkina Faso, Mali, there have been a couple of terrorist attacks in Cote d’Ivoire, about seven attacks in Benin, recently one in Togo.

“Ghana has so far not been attacked but we believe that we have to hold ourselves at all times to ensure that if there is an attack we will be able to handle it, it does not mean the terrorist are not planning, we believe they may be planning but we believe we have to do what is necessary to ensure we overcome them.”

He added that “At the beginning of 2022, we were all optimistic that we will be able to salvage the global economy from the ring of covid pandemic…[but] the Russia-Ukraine conflict further plunged the global economy into the abyss of economic catastrophe.

“The situation has been made worse by coups in [some West African countries] including Mali, Burkina Faso.”

“I want to state that Ghana is relatively stable deep several threats, both external and internal, that can undermine security and stability.

“These threats have been prominent by crime, land and chieftaincy disputes, piracy and activity of secessionists,” he said, adding that several measures have been introduced to deal with the threats,” Mr. Kan-Dapaah said.

These measures include enhancement of highway patrols and night patrols, and the introduction of horse patrol operations.