3 hours ago

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, has declined calls to be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge in 2025.

A social media user, Andy Yidana, had in a post tagged her official account asking that she be made a judge at the apex court.

He tweeted, "@char_osei should be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge in 2025."

But responding to the tweet, the former EC boss politely refused the call.

"No thank you," she retweeted.

Another social media user also suggested that she accepts an appointment to her former position but the lawyer responded with an infuriated emoji.

Mrs. Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa were removed from office in 2018.

Their removal was based on recommendations from a committee that investigated corruption and misconduct allegations against them.

Some concerned workers of the Electoral Commission, in July 2017 petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei.

They accused Mrs Osei of taking unilateral decisions without recourse to the appropriate departments of the EC, even her deputies.

The group also accused the EC Chair of engaging in fraudulent activities, citing her decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL) to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval, news portal graphic.com.gh reported.

Charlotte Osei is currently the host of Business Compass (BC) which is a transformational weekly business television show for nurturing and coaching small business owners.

See tweet below.

Source: Ghanaweb