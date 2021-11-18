3 hours ago

Even though road tolls are to be scrapped across the country, no toll booth attendant will be laid off. That is according to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The ministry had issued a directive for the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls after the Finance Minister announced the abolishment of same in the 2022 budget in Parliament Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The toll attendants and even hawkers along such facilties have expressed fears that the decision will lead to job losses.

However, the ministry had allayed their fears saying all employees will be retained and redeployed.

“So the Ministry has put in place arrangements to ensure that no toll worker is laid off. No toll worker will be laid off. They will continue to receive their salaries as per the contract they have with various employers, and that is one point I want to make clear", Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry, Nasir Ahmed Yartey told Accra-based Citi Fm.

“Going forward, they will be retrained, and then they will be deployed to other areas along our road management system, but the most important thing is that no road worker will lose his or her work”, he assured.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yartey has disclosed that all the toll booth structures would also be removed.

“The Ministry will decommission all toll booths nationwide, and so that exercise will commence very soon where all tooth booths will be decommissioned so that there will be no toll booths along our roads in the country, but it will take some time.”