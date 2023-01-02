17 hours ago

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare shared his views of the gospel as relates to destiny whiles on operational duties during the 2022 31st Night into the New Year, 2023.

The police chief stated that all of man’s actions on earth are already written by God and that any occurrence in one’s life was part of plans towards the fulfillment of their destiny.

“I want to assure you that individually, be convinced in your hearts and in your minds, that nobody born of a man or a woman can alter your destiny, when that happens, then there is no God.

“What it means is that God who has destined you for something can just sit down and look and allow a human being to change that thing, just imagine that. So, whatever you go through, they are all calculated in order for your destiny to be accomplished,” he stressed.

His views were received with loud applause at the Assemblies of God Newspring Chapel, where his team visited during the Watchnight service as part of their operational duties.

Dampare has recently been challenged by some clergymen who have protested a police directive late last year cautioning against prophecies that could cause fear and panic.

Among such clergymen are Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and Nigel Gaisie, two men famed for their New Year prophecy sessions often thought to be the subject of fear-laden pronouncements.

This year, Gaisie prophesied that there will be a change of IGP and that he had seen the current IGP’s boots being removed, only that he said his prophecy related to a country known as the Republic of Yempe Nokware and not Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb