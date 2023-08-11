1 hour ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has boldly addressed the perceived industry bias and comparisons between himself, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy that have long surrounded his career.

The artiste, who has often found himself in the eye of various controversies in an interview on Empire 102.7FM revealed that there was favouritism and a selective spotlight on certain artistes in the industry.

According to the “Taking Over’ singer, it is unfair for the music industry to elevate artistes like Stonebwoy and Sarkodie as the best, despite their own share of controversial moments.

“If you want to do favouritism and take sides, you support Stonebwoy and Sarkodie and say they are the best, they will keep disgracing us. How can you make a statement like imagine Shatta Wale with a diplomatic passport?” he queried.

Highlighting the apparent double standards, Shatta Wale went on to juxtapose the scrutiny he faces with examples from his contemporaries.

“I can also say imagine Stonebwoy who has pulled a gun on stage. Imagine Sarkodie who has done an abortion with a woman and recorded a diss track for her afterwards. What will you say about it? Nobody is perfect in this world,” he pointedly remarked.

Shatta Wale, 38, made it clear that no one is exempt from imperfection and urged the industry to focus on the business of music rather than personal controversies.

“We just have to stop playing around with this business because it is business,” he added.

Shatta Wale’s comments come on the heels of Radio host, Ola Michael’s outspoken disapproval of him being granted a diplomatic passport, citing his “ill conduct” on social media.

The ‘Dancehall King’ formerly known as Bandana also asserted that he won’t allow comparisons between himself and Sarkodie to diminish his legacy.

“The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, he hasn’t been there before. You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life,” he added.