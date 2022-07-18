1 hour ago

Peter Mac Manu, Chairman of NPP’s National Election Committee, has debunked the assertion that members of the governing NPP who were seeking to be elected into various positions of the party had to pay money to the delegates at the just-ended National Delegates Conference.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Mac Manu indicated that he did not record any incident of bribery at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the conference took place.

He said cautioning the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition against any form of paying bribes yielded the needed results.

“Your representatives who came to the Congress didn’t see anybody parting with monies, exchanging monies to urge voters [and] delegates to vote him on the congress grounds. At least having highlighted that to the generality of Ghanaians, you must pat us on the back.

"As far as the Chairman of the National Elections Committee knows and from where I sit, on the congress grounds, I never saw anything like that”, Peter Mac Manu in his defence.

Explaining the late start of proceedings on Saturday, the former party chairman said the delay was occasioned by an injunction that was filed to prevent TESCON delegates from taking part in the elections.

He added also that some delegates had to commute from the Eastern Region to the venue, due to some challenges with finding accommodation for them in Accra.

Mac Manu noted the party had the injunction at about 8.00 pm on Friday, adding that “on the conference grounds we were served and we had to go into discussions with our lawyers and the Electoral Commission lawyers as to what to do.”

“We discussed it as lawyers and it took some time...So some went as far as Eastern Region, commuting from Eastern Region to the Conference grounds was quite a distance,” he explained further.

Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.

In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.

Source: Ganaweb