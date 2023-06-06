12 hours ago

Leaders of the Nogokpo town say they will not back down on their 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, to appear before them to resolve a dispute arising from his comment that Nogokpo is the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”

The National Peace Council in a statement on Tuesday called for peace between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Agyinasare.

Convener of the Nogokpo community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, indicated in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the Archbishop is yet to render an apology to the community, and they would like him to appear before the elders of the town to do the honourable thing.

“Honestly, I find it difficult when they say he has sent an apology when there is no such thing. He came to justify himself by saying he is married to an Ewe and his children have Ewe names. To us, that is not an apology, and we would want him to come before us to apologise.”

Archbishop Agyinasare on May 28 explained that he had no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo when he made the comments.

He further elaborated that the comments of the Archbishop are nothing but stereotype against the community.

“Nogokpo is a land of peace, and we are caring people, and we are a land of justice. We are known for serving justice and not on the negative side but on the positive side and Nogokpo has been a source of justice the world over.

“When someone robs you of your belongings, and you have tried all other means without getting your belongings, that is when you say you are going to Nogokpo. The perception that people have is a result of comments like what Agyinasare made.”

Mr. Nonyigbey also lamented the implications of the Archbishop’s comments, which he said are likely to affect the next generation.

“Attention is now focused on the Archbishop, but we are not paying attention to the damage it has done to the people of the town. The implications of this on the next generation are very negative, so we have to get to the bottom of it so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Source: citifmonline