51 minutes ago

Today, Friday, June 16, 2023, marks exactly 14 days since the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Volta Region issued a two-week ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, to appear before them for peace talks.

During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces. In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public. In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.

The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within the given period, accusing him of making derogatory statements about Nogokpo, referring to it as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region."

The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.

They emphasized the historical significance of Nogokpo, highlighting how Ghana's first President, Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, sought divine assistance from the Thunder Deity, Torgbui Zakadza, during the struggle for independence.

With the ultimatum set to expire, it remains uncertain whether the Archbishop has complied with the order. In a subsequent sermon on May 28, 2023, Agyinasare clarified his statement and denied casting a slur on the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region. He explained that he was referring to a specific incident that occurred after a crusade in Aflao.

Agyinasare expressed regret over the issues surrounding his statement and reaffirmed his commitment to serving Ghana as a "spiritual gatekeeper." He assured that his ministry has always spoken up during critical times in the nation's history and that he remains dedicated to serving God's people and the country.

During the past few days, the Archbishop has been in the United States, engaging in various activities, including a meeting with officials of the US President Joe Biden administration. He expressed gratitude for the productive meeting and shared updates on his social media page.

It is yet to be seen how the situation will unfold following the expiration of the ultimatum.