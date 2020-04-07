41 minutes ago

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly called JJC Skillz, have been sentenced to 14-days community service for violating the social distancing order in Lagos State.

According to several Nigerian media outlets, the couple, who had earlier pleaded guilty, were also fined a hundred thousand naira each by the court and are to be isolated for fourteen days in a place to be determined by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The court equally ruled that the Nollywood Actress and her husband must submit the names of all the guests that attended their birthday party to the court.

The Actress and her husband were dragged before the Samuel Ilori Courthouse of the Magistrate Court in Ogba area of Lagos, on a one-count charge of hosting a party of over 20 guests, in violation of the social distancing order of the Lagos State Government.

The persecution was led by the Attorney-General of Lagos, Moyo Onigbanjo.

Journalists were barred from the court room due to law on social distancing.

Watch her court appearanc in the video below.