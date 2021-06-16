34 minutes ago

Nominees for the Ghana Football Awards have been announced with three players gunning for the prestigious Ghana Footballer of the Year Award.

The trio are Black Stars captain Andre Ayew who shinned for his Swansea side despite failing to secure promotion with them to the English top flight.

Teammates Kudus Mohammed who started his Ajax career brightly and won the Dutch league title is in contention while Great Olympics captain and talisman Gladson Awako is always among the nominees as they look to succeed last year's winner Thomas Partey.

The awards ceremony will come off on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena, Accra..

Nominees for various categories of the awards was made public on Wednesday 16th June 2021.

Other categories that will be keenly contested include Homebased Football of the Year, Goal of the Year, Most Vibrant Club on Social Media and Club CEO of the Year

Kotoko's poster boy Fabio Gama will compete with Hearts of Oak talisman Ibrahim Salifu, Abdul Ganiyu, WAFA's Augustine Boakye, Samuel AAshie Quaye and Gladson Awako for the homebased player of the year.

Find all the nominees for the various categories below:

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

1. Andre Ayew

2. Kudus Mohammed

3. Gladson Awako

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

1. Milot Pokua

2. Ophelia Amponsah

3. Sherifatu Sumaila

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Annor Walker

2. Karim Zito

3. Samuel Boadu

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Mercy Tagoe

2. Edna Quagraine

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD

1. Kudus Mohammed

2. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

1. Razak Abalora

2. Richard Ofori

3. Danlad Ibrahim

HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

1. Augustine Boakye

2. Samuel Ashie Quaye

3. Diawisie Taylor

4. Ismail Ganiyu

5. Gladson Awako

6. Ibrahim Salifu

7. Fabio Gama

GOAL OF THE YEAR

1. Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold)

2. Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies v Hearts of Oak)

3. Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana v Tanzania)

4. Andre Ayew (Ghana v Sudan)

5. Gladson Awako (Great Olympics v Hearts of Oak)

6. Sandra Owusu Ansah ( Supreme Ladies v Kumasi Sports Academy)

7. Janet Ayieyam (Thunder Queens v Police ladies)

BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO

1. Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko )

2. Elloeny Amande (Karela United)

3. Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies)

MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Great Olympics

2. Asante Kotoko

3. Hearts of Oak

4. Black Satellite

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Hassacas Ladies

2. Berry Ladies

3. Ampem Dakoa Ladies

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL

1. Rayid Mahrez (Leicester City)

2. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

3. Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Dreams FC

Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko

Hearts Of Oak

Great Olympics

Legon Cities

Berry Ladies

Ridge City

Other honorary awards that will be awarded on the awards night include:

PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD

LIVING LEGEND AWARD

THUMPS UP AWARD