1 hour ago

Four coaches who excelled in the Women’s Premier League in the month of February have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award.

Joe Nana Adarkwa ( Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

He led his side to win two crucial away matches, one at the dreaded Sunyani Coronation park against Prisons Ladies in the ‘Bono derby’ and Fabulous Ladies in Kumasi. The also won at home against Supreme Ladies. Ampem Darko led the Northern Zone table with 16 points, 6 points clear of second placed Kumasi Sports Academy.

Charles Anokye Frimpong (Kumasi Sports Academy)

Coach Anokye guided KUSA to two back-to-back wins in the month of February. First was an away win against Supreme Ladies in a 3-2 win and a home win against Fabulous Ladies. These wins ensured Kumasi Sports Academy ended the month in 2nd place.

Rashid Iddi (Lady Strikers)

Rashid Iddi won the ‘Oguaa’ derby after a win over Sea Lions before recording another win at home against Soccer Intellectuals. His side is the only team who managed to picked a point against then Leaders, Berry Ladies in February. They finished the month in 3rd place one a point adrift 2nd place Hasaacas Ladies.

Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

Out of three games played in the month of February, Yusif Basigi led his side to two wins and one draw. The first was a 1-0 away victory against Soccer Intellectuals. The team then travelled to Accra to beat Police Ladies at the McDan La Town Park before sharing the spoils at home with Sea Lions.

Winner of the coach of the Month for February will take home a 43inch NASCO Television set and a trophy.