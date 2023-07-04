2 hours ago

The Engineering Council of Ghana says its investigation into the collapse of high-rise buildings in the country has revealed that the engagement of non-professionals is one of the key causes.

According to the Council, a number of factors contribute to the disasters and admonished developers to employ the services of professionals.

This follows the collapse of a number of high-rise buildings this year many of which resulted in the death of some persons.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Engineering Council and Ghana Standards Authority joint committee, Board Chairman of the Engineering Council of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Boakye said his outfit will soon make its findings public.

“What we have observed is that people tend not to use competent professionals in designing, building, and supervising these structures. The forensic team will get all the facts and in due time, we will hold a section with the public to make the facts known.”

Source: citifmonline