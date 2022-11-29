1 hour ago

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) has called off its strike, which began on Friday, November 14.

CENTSAG had embarked on the strike after several warnings over the government’s alleged failure to implement an agreed 2022 conditions of service for its members.

The Association had accused the government of years of neglect and unfair treatment with regard to the promotion and placement of its members on the Single Spine Salary Structure.

But a statement sighted by Citi News, from the Association said the Association has resolved to call off the strike after successful discussions with the Government.

“Following a successful conclusion and signing of our Conditions of Services and a review of the effective date for the placement of first-degree holders, we wish to bring to the notice of all members of the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) that the indefinite strike embarked upon on Monday, November 14, 2022, has been called off with immediate effect.

“We wish to state however that inasmuch as we expect a spontaneous response from members of CENTSAG to resumed duty, it is possible that this communication will not reach all on time. In view of this, we wish to crave the indulgence of Management to be circumspect with the punctuality of our members resuming duties.”

The statement also indicated that all services provided by CENTSAG in the various colleges of education have been restored fully.

“All services provided by CENTSAG are hereby fully restored in all the 46 Public Colleges of Education in the country.”

Source: citifmonline