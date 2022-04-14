4 hours ago

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) has suspended its strike following an intervention by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Members of the union began the indefinite strike Monday, April 11, 2022.

The strike follows what the union terms as the hesitancy of the appropriate authorities to act on their demand for better conditions of service.

But the NLC, at a meeting with the union, argued that the latter did not follow due process, and ordered it to immediately call off the strike and return to the drawing table.

“Unfortunately, they could not defend themselves and ended up apologizing for failing to appear before the Commission on the 30th of March and going ahead to declare a strike without reverence to us. The Commission thus declared the strike illegal and ordered that they call off the strike.”

“We have asked that they meet with GTEC, and update us on the resolutions from the meeting.”

The association, in compliance with the order, declared the following:

“In accordance with the proceedings that ensued at the NLC as above referred, the decision reached, and the directive issued by the NLC requires CENTSAG to call off the strike and meet Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and other interested parties to achieve the expected resolutions to matters that effected the strike.”

CENTSAG is to return to NLC on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, to report the outcome of our engagement with GTEC and other interested parties.

CENTSAG warned its employer and all stakeholders that it will resume the strike on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, or thereafter should the issues at stake remain unresolved without serving any additional notice of strike.

“May we reiterate that given the exigency under which we are suspending this strike, Management of the Colleges of Education should expect a spontaneous response by the members of CENTSAG to resume duty however, it is possible that this communication will not reach all our members on time”

“Hence, we expect management to be circumspect with the punctuality of our members resuming duties,” it added.

Source: citifmonline.com