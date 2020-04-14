1 hour ago

Thirty-one out of the thirty-two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Region are Indians, the National Identification Authority (NIA) has said, denying rumours circulating on social media, attributed to JoyNews that three of its field staff in the region have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the NIA said the only Ghanaian among the thirty-two cases in the region, is a farmer who has nothing to do with the NIA.

“NIA checks with JoyNews (Multimedia Group) indicate that the story is not authentic and has not been reported by any outlet of the Multimedia Group,” the Authority’s statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Francis Palmdeti, said.

It explained: “31 are Indians working for AFCON” while the local farmer has “no connection to the NIA as a staff, registration official or any other capacity whatsoever”.