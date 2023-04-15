6 hours ago

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Bryan Acheampong's most recent remarks, Akwasi Nsiah, a broadcast journalist with Adom TV, has noted that neither the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have the authority to decide who will be Ghana's president in 2024.

Speaking to a group of party members, the Abetifi MP and Minister for Food and Agriculture said that the NPP would not cede power to the NDC.

"NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men! It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost," he stated.

Since then, he has come under heavy fire for his remarks, with the NDC requesting that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) detain the Minister for making what they refer to as "reckless and treasonous" statements.

In response to the discussion on Asem Yi Di Ka on the Badwam morning show, Akwasi Nsiah pointed out that neither the NPP nor the NDC will choose the country's leadership.

He noted that Ghanaians, not any one political party, have the sovereign right to elect a president.

"NPP has chosen not to cede power to NDC, but I need both parties to comprehend this... None of them, neither the NPP nor the NDC, have the authority to determine who will serve as president of Ghana," he said.

He continued, "If the sovereign power is limited to political parties, J.J. Rawlins would still be in charge of Ghana by now, but it is limited to Ghanaians and not political parties."

"No one has the right to declare that they will the power to their preferred candidates; such statements are regrettable and shouldn't be tolerated," he fired.

Meanwhile the National Peace Council has asked party political actors not to create tension in the country.