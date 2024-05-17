5 hours ago

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has expressed his objection to a petition initiated by Martin Amidu that seeks the removal of Kissi Agyebeng from his current role of Special Prosecutor.

He expressed his bewilderment regarding the desire of some distinguished individuals in the nation to see Agyebeng ousted from the position of the Special Prosecutor, especially considering the obstacles he has encountered.

A Facebook post by Professor Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), stated: “Petition to remove Special Prosecutor received by the President, forwarded expeditiously to CJ for further processing.”

Responding to this post, Kweku Baako entered the comment section and succinctly stated, "Nonsense!"

This comes after a JoyNews report indicated that a petition calling for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor has been advanced by President Akufo-Addo to the Chief Justice.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was presented to the president by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, and was relayed to Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Amidu was reported to have cited procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and alleged misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice.

Additional accusations encompass the infringement of citizens' rights via arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and the inappropriate appointment of staff to the office.

In accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is currently assessing whether there is sufficient initial evidence to constitute a committee for Agyebeng's potential impeachment.

