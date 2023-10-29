2 hours ago

The media is hereby informed that there shall be a press briefing on Monday October 30 ahead of the return fixture of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier between the Black Queens and the Amazons of Benin.

The press briefing will be held at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Benin Head coach, Agbakou Immaculèe and one player will address the press at 3:00pm and train at 3:30pm.

Black Queens’ Nora Häuptle and one player will have their turn at 4:00pm and train at 4:30pm.

The media is allowed to cover the first 15 minutes of both training sessions.