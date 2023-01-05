4 hours ago

Nora Häuptle has been appointed as the Head Coach of the senior Women’s national team – otherwise known as Black Queens.

The 39-year-old former Swiss International is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.

Nora holds is a UEFA Pro Licence certificate and has previously worked as an Instructor for the Swiss Football Association.

She holds other Diploma Certificates such a, UEFA Mentorship Hope Powell – Brighton and Hove Albion FC, CAS Sports Management – University of St. Gallen and Shalkeh 04, Athletics Coach – Swiss Football Association and Swiss Tennis, Strength and Conditioning – Swiss Olympic team, Olympic Weightlifting – Swiss Olympic team as well as EXOS Level I & FMS and Sailing and Motoboat Licence.

She played for BSC Young Boys, FFC Zuchwil 05, FC Twente Enschade, FC Thun and the Swiss national team between 1996 and 2010. From 2009 to 2012 she was coach at FC Thun and later worked as a conditioning coach for Tennis player Romina Oprandi.

Nora previously worked with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director for the national team and also had a stint with SC Sand 1946 – a German Women’s Bundeliga club.

She will be assisted by Joyce Boatey-Agyei and Aboagye Dacosta.

Joyce Boatey – Agyei is a physical Education Tutor and Coach of Kumasi Girls Senior High School and a former Coach of the Girls U-15 national team.

Aboagye Dacosta is a former player of Asante Kotoko and Head Coach of Women’s Premier League Club Ashtown Ladies in Kumasi.

The Black Queens will soon move to camp to begin preparations towards the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the third edition of the WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations 2023 in March/April this year.