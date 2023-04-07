2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman made his first start for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on Wednesday afternoon in the Danish Cup game against Aarhus Fremad.

He helped his side defeat Aarhus Fremad 4-1 in their Danish Landspokal Cup quarter-finals second-leg fixture as he shone on the day.

The home side FC Nordsjaelland opened the score through first-half goals from Lasso Coulibaly and Mads Hansen before the break.

Aarhus Fremad pulled one back in what proved to be a consolation goal through Sebastian Buch Jensen in the 59th minute of the second half.

There were two more goals from Martin Frese and Rocco Ascone as Nordsjaelland recorded an impressive 4-1 win as they progressed into the semi-finals of the Danish Cup on a 7-1 aggregate win.

The 18-year-old attacker has been tipped for bigger things and there are predictions that he will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and recently Ernest Nuamah.

He made his debut in February this year as he replaced his compatriot Ernest Nuamah in the 87th minute as Nordsjaelland beat OB 4-2.

Osman, who joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, has been with the U-19 but after showing enormous potential, manager Johannes Thorup invited him to the senior team.