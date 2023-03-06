18 minutes ago

The Chereponi District Security Committee (DISEC) has formed a committee to investigate clashes that killed several people at Wenchiki in the North East Region.

Three people were also injured in the incident, including a military officer.

Farms and communities were destroyed, resulting in a food shortage in the area and surrounding communities.

Ten people were later arrested and remanded in custody for their alleged involvement in the clashes.

Hajia Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru, the District Chief Executive for Chereponi, tells Citi News that the Committee has begun its work.

“We have set up a committee made up of the Peace Council and some clergymen from this district to see how they can add their voices to ensure calm. They started their engagements, and the first community was Wenchiki. So, by Tuesday, I am sure we will meet them for feedback, so they are able to move to the other communities.”

She went on to say that her group together with the Member of Parliament, Abdul-Razak Tahidu, paid a working visit to the area over the weekend.

The suspects were charged with conspiracy to cause harm and to disturb public peace. The police pleaded with the court for investigations to continue.

The presiding judge, his highness Anthony Aduku-Aidoo remanded them into police custody to reappear on the 9th of March 2023 for their pleas to be taken.

Source: citifmonline