9 hours ago

Five people have died after a galamsey pit they were working in at Namgruma community in the North East Region collapsed on them.

The five were illegal miners allegedly prospecting for gold in an abandoned pit on Monday when the accident occurred.

Reports say they were trying to pump water out of the pit at the time of the incident.

The North East Regional NADMO Directorate confirmed the incident to Citi News saying the bodies have since been released to the families for burial.

There have been past situations of illegal miners losing their lives in pits.

The National Disaster Management Organisation recently indicated that more than twenty people died between 2019 and 2021 after they were either drowned or trapped in mining areas.

NADMO blamed the deaths on the activities of illegal miners who have left most pits uncovered after mining in these areas.

Source: citifmonline