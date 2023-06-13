4 hours ago

The Director of Planning at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Richard Oduro, said the assembly will investigate the alleged GH¢300 fee paid by some residents in North Kaneshie in the Mukose electoral area to an assembly member to have their drains desilted.

Residents of North Kaneshie in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly are protesting against officials from the Assembly over a GH¢300 fee they allegedly paid to have drains in the area desilted.

The residents confronted the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, during his tour of the area and revealed that they were made to contribute the said amount towards the desilting exercise.

As such, Mr Oduro said the issue would be taken to the assembly’s management to ascertain whether it was true or not.

He was speaking in Accra on Tuesday during the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe’s tour to beneficiary Municipal Assemblies of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

Mr Oduro indicated that the assemblies had been given the necessary funds to undertake the desilting exercise, but would not be surprised if what the residents claimed was true.

“Under GARID, funds have been released to us to do the desilting works, so it cannot be true. It is an allegation, we just have to investigate, but I won’t be surprised because from time to time, residents and individuals organize certain groups to undertake such exercises for them,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline