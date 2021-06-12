4 hours ago

The Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) in collaboration with Union System Global is organizing the 2021 National Open Championship at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two day event happening on Friday June 11 and Saturday 12, 2021 has drawn the best scrabble players from the north and south of Ghana to decide who is the best.

Mr. Haruna Adamu, President of the Scrabble Association of Ghana said the competition is to ascertain the current best player of Ghana, who would represent the nation at international competition and also serve as an ambassador to promote the sport in educational institutions and communities.

He said the SCAG is determined to promote scrabble in the second cycle schools especially, as they are forming clubs to develop the sport.

He thanked the media who have supported their events and hoped that companies would be attracted to back scrabble in Ghana.

He also commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their encouragement.

Miss Farida Iddriss, Administrative Manager of the GOC, Miss Christine Ashley of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Yours Truly, Deputy Communications Director of the GOC were at the media center on the first day of competition to offer moral support to the players.

Miss Iddriss urged more youth to play scrabble as it would make them smart and intelligent as well as aid them to know how to use words effectively.

The Scrabble Association is a member of the GOC.

By Sammy Heywood Okine