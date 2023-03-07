4 hours ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Sumaila Abdul-Rahman has resigned from his position.

The Special Prosecutor dragged Sumaila Abdul–Rahman, and his two deputies –Mr. Stephen Yir-eru Engmen and Mr. Patrick Seidu– to court over alleged procurement breaches.

The outgoing NDA CEO explained that his resignation will allow the ongoing judicial process to take place without any interference.

“I write to resign from my position as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA). This decision has become necessary to enable me step aside and allow the ongoing judicial process to take place without any interference,” he said in a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He expressed appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve the country.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President for giving me the mandate to serve our country as the Acting CEO of the NDA,” he said.

The Tamale High Court has set April 4, 2023, to commence full trial of the case involving the three former officials of the NDA and a private businessman.

According to the High Court, it will continue hearing the case on the 5th and 6th of April as well.

The court on Tuesday February 28, 2023, during the case management conference, went through all the documents filed and mentioned in the witness statements, as documents the prosecution intends to rely on.

After the case management conference, counsel for the accused persons and the state prosecutors told the court they were satisfied with the process.

Source: citifmonline