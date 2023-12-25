2 hours ago

Pearlpia Ladies drew 1-1 with Prisons Ladies at Aliu Mahama Sport's Stadium.

Bugre Memuna broke the deadlock for Pearlpia Ladies on 52nd minute after connecting Shahadu Rasheda’s cross.

Prisons Ladies improved their game tremendously as Nida Nana Agyeiwaa Mensah equalized in the 75th after a taking advantage of defensive blunder.

Elsewhere at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, high flying Northern Ladies secured a 3-0 win over new entrants Fosu Royal Ladies to go top of the table in Northern Zone.

Northern Ladies scored their first goal in the 31st minute through Grace Ntsiful.

The hosts who have yet to lose at home in the League tried all they could but failed to find the back of the net of the net as the first half ended 1-0 in favor of Northern Ladies.

After recess, Northern Ladies continued to mount pressure on the hosts in search of the second goal.

Doris Akaheeh to the tally – third goal in the 92nd minute after Dorothy Amoakoa had scored inside 66 minutes to give them an upper hand.

Northern Ladies are now top of the table in the Northern Zone with 18 points – three points ahead of champions Amapem Darkoa Ladies who had their game postponed as a result of an inferno that swept through the clubs Hostel on Saturday.

In Kumasi, Dreamz Ladies swept aside Ashtown Ladies in the kumasi derby at Bantama Astro Turf. Two first half goals from Ivy Osei Owusu and Dorothy Pokuaa gave Dreamz Ladies the needed 3 points.

The hosts were absolutely majestic in the second half after a boring display in the opening half saw both sides go into the break without a goal.

Ashtown Ladies pressed very hard looking for a consolation but their efforts was in vein.

As Dreamz Ladies held on for a 2-0 win - their second win of the season, a boost for the rest of the season.

Northern Zone results: