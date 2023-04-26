2 hours ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region has intensified its revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve arrears owed it.

The company in the Northern Region alone is in debt of GH¢45 million.

The move from GWCL comes on the back of the disconnection of the power supply to its sub-station in Yendi by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) over non-payment of bills.

Currently, the Dalun water treatment plant which supplies water to residents in Tamale and its environs is threatened with disconnection from NEDCO as the water company owes about GH¢62 million.

In an interview with, the Northern Regional Chief Manager at GWCL, Stephen Amihere-Mensah said, the exercise is necessary so as to enable them to pay their debts.

“If we are to keep our treatment plants running, then we have to retrieve all these monies, and to make the issues more serious, all of us know that power is an input in our water treatment process, and we all heard about how our Yendi treatment plant was disconnected. If we don’t collect our monies to enable us to pay for power, the company in the Northern Region may run down.

“I want the police to help us to collect the revenue because water is a public health item if we don’t manage it properly and people go for other sources of water, we may have public health challenges and that is why I am urging everyone to help us retrieve our arrears so that we can pay our debts to keep the company running.”

Source: citifmonline