2 hours ago

Police have arrested Alhaji Rufai Vielim, one of the Vice-Chairpersons of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, after the Tuesday attack on the party office.

According to police sources, Alhaji Rufai admitted in his statement that, the persons who were involved in the destruction of property at the party office were in his house on Monday.

However, he said he did not sanction the act of vandalism.

The arrest comes after his name was mentioned as being the one who incited some persons to carry out violent activities at the NDC’s regional office.

The unknown persons on Tuesday massed up and went to the regional office of the NDC, vandalising properties amid gunshots over the appointment of Adolf Ali as the Acting Regional chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, Citi News has information that, one of the persons who were seen in the viral video vandalising the party office has been arrested.

Source: citifmonline