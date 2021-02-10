2 hours ago

The Northern Regional Police Commander COP Mr. Timothy Yoosa Bonga has declared that the regional police will enforce the laws that requires residents to wear their face masks.

Numerous Police Stations in the Northern Region on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 benefited from the (Zoomlion and Ghana Police Facility Disinfection Exercise).

COP Yoosa Bonga made these statements when the disinfection team from the waste management experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited stormed the Regional Police Command in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale to embark on the ongoing disinfection exercise of Police facilities across the country.

"What I have been told is that, we have witnessed a number of disinfections in the region. This is not the first time. We have been briefed on the importance of this disinfection and I want to believe that indeed it will be one of the contributing factors that we have not registered any of our officers being infected with the covid-19. Whether it is the case or not as a lay man because it has been done and we have experienced this".

The importance of the disinfection exercise cannot therefore be more emphasised he alluded.

I want to believe that it gives us the confidence and hope that after the disinfection, we will have the confidence to do our work.

"We have started enforcing the wearing of face masks. We have arrested several people. We only have not put them before the court. We have given them warning letters. We have warned them that the next term they are caught not wearing the mask, we shall put them before the court".

Apart from arresting, we will also do a lot of sensitization.

He disclosed that sensitization will be done on the roads, market places and at other vantage points to educate the people.

COP Yoosa Bonga added that even though President Akufo-Addo has spoken the regional police command will continue to educate the people in the region because you would realize that not everybody got the opportunity to listened to the president.

The Northern Regional General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Peter Dawuni expressed his outfit's readiness to take the disinfection exercise to all police facilities in the region..

"I must indicate that we are more than prepared to also disinfect the ten police stations within the Savannah enclave. We are on the view that using the chemicals approved by the World Health Organisation we can can help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Let me also use this platform to inform Corporate Ghana who are yet to engage the services of Zoomlion that our doors are widely open to disinfect their facilities as we embark on to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Dawuni also appealed to the citizenry to adhere to the precautionary measures outlined by the Health experts.

It would be recalled that The Ghana Police Service and Zoomlion Ghana Limited launched disinfection exercise in 2020 at the National Police Training School, Tesano in Accra to ensure facilities of the police service which includes police training schools, barracks, police stations, offices, cells, markets among others are been disinfected.

Lawyer James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police(IGP) assured all the regional, districts, divisional heads that zoomlion Ghana Limited will be embarking on the exercise to ensure the global pandemic is defeated.