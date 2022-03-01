38 minutes ago

Norwegian side Lillestrøm have announced the signing of Ghanaian player Eric Taylor from lower side New Life Football Academy.

The youngster will depart the Accra based Division Two side on an initial loan deal until the end of the year.

Taylor has completed and passed his medical examination with his new side

He has been training with the top tier side since January 18th where he was being assessed thoroughly at the Åråsen Stadion.

"We've had Eric here in Lillestrøm since January 18 and has spent time acclimatizing, and had grown more each passing week," LSK Sporting director Simon Mesfin said.

"Eric is part of an academy with a future oriented owner, and they've agreed on a loan deal, initially for the rest of the year. It's a win-win situation for both parties. This gives Eric more time to show up as we get enough time to evaluate him," he added.

Lillestrøm finished fourth in the just ended 2021 Eliteserien season.