Belgian winger of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku has been talking about life in the French Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes.

The youngster was signed in the summer from his childhood club Anderlecht for a record transfer fee for a teenager.

Since joining Rennes it has not been all rosy for the pact winger despite his lively performance for his new side.

One stick the winger's critics usually beat him with is that he often scores as the whole season he has just a goal for Stade Rennes in 31 matches which is grim looking for a winger with his skill set.

Doki says the French Ligue 1 is tougher than his county of birth Belgium while the smaller teams can also surprise the big boys.

He says there is more to his game than just goals and doe not always look at the statistics.

“When I was little, it was often said that I dribbled too much. They would tell me to stop. But I kept going," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"This is one piece of advice I give to young dribblers: keep doing it, even if you don't get there right away. Don't hide. A lot of it depends on how confident you are. When I dribble, I know I go past my man half the time.

The former Anderlecht starlet reminded everyone that he leads the best dribbler chart in a league that has Neymar and Julian Mbappe.

"I saw the statistics recently. I'm the best dribbler in Ligue 1. Not bad in a league with Neymar and Mbappe, eh?"

He added: "High-level stars play here, the players are stronger and faster than in Belgium. You don't see a Neymar or an Mbappe in the Belgian league.

"Also, all teams can win here. Nantes recently won against PSG. Even the 'small' teams would do very well in Belgium."

The 18 year old winger says there is more to his game than just goals as he is doing well that is why his coaches always pick him.

"It's mostly people who look at the statistics. People in Belgium know very well that I haven't scored much in the past. I'm not Zlatan Ibrahimovic," he said.

"Be careful, I understand that there are criticisms when we only look at the stats. But those who watch every game know I'm doing well. Otherwise, I wouldn't always be in the starting XI, right?"