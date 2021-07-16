1 hour ago

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker has expressed worry over the opposition against the payment of salaries to President and Vice President's spouses following recommendations by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee.

The Committee was charged with the responsibility to look into the emoluments of Article 71 public officeholders, and submitting their report to President Nana Akufo-Addo, proposed the payment of a salary equivalent to a Cabinet Minister who is a Member of Parliament (MP) to the First Lady and a salary equivalent to a Cabinet Minister who is not a Member of Parliament (MP) be given to the Second Lady.

But the Committee's recommendations were met with intense criticisms, subsequently compelling First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo to refund their allowances and Second Lady Samira Bawumia pledging to follow suit.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Hon. Mireku Duker had a huge problem with those opposing the Committee's recommendations.

He wondered why any person would object to the salary payment to the Presidential spouses because, to him, they deserve a better treatment.

According to him, not paying the First and Second Ladies salaries is a potential ground for breeding corruption.

"This is because the First and Second Ladies' husbands may not commit themselves to their service to the country but rather pilfer from the coffers of the State," he expounded.

Hon. Mireku Duker admonished Ghanaians to support the salary payment to the First and Second Ladies.

"We need to stop this and rather motivate our leaders to have a selfless spirit of service without looking right or left to know that, tomorrow, there is dignity. There's pride. There's hope for them so they don't siphon Ghana's money to protect the purse of this country," he stated.