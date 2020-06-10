1 hour ago

Thumps Up for Zoomlion Salifu Said-N/R

Northern Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Said has showered praises on the management and staff of waste management experts Zoomoion Ghana Limited for their stelling performance in the fight to curb the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Launching the Northern Regional Military Garrisons, Senior High and Basic Schools' Mass Disinfection Exercise at the Northern Military Command, the minister expressed satisfaction at the work Zoomlion has done in the wake of the pandemic.

He said the experiences and successes chalked by the company over the years deserve a commendation by the entire nation.

Mr. Said urged Ghanaian churches, mosques and other religious bodies to contact Zoomlion for their disinfection activities as directed by the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the last address to the nation.

So far Zoomlion has acquitted itself so well in this field and is the only accredited institution that handles corporate Ghana's disinfection and fumigation activities with the profession it deserves.

He commended the Military Command and men for their resolve to maintain peace and unity in the region.

Mr. Said however warned politicians and political party leaders not to forment trouble in the upcoming 2020 General Election for they will be fiercely resisted by the security forces and the law will take its course without fear or favour.

The Northern Regional General Manager for Zoomlion, Mr. Peter Dawuni cautioned mushrooming companies who have ventured into disinfection and fumigation to stop using the name of Zoomlion to avoid legal actions being initiated against them.

"We have our eyes and ears on the ground and if we find any person impersonating the good name of Zoomlion, such persons would will be dealt with ruthlessly because we have use hard work and our commitment in trusting God over the years to build the brand. So we will not sit down and watch miscreants to destroy the brand."

In all, 6000 men are being deployed to disinfect 8344 basic public and private schools, 96 senior high schools and 14 tertiary institutions will be disinfected for the second time together with all military installations across the Northern within three weeks.