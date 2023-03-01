23 hours ago

The majority in parliament has thrown its weight behind the controversial EC Constitutional Instrument(C.I) seeking to make the Ghana card the only proof of citizenship for voter registration.

The minority and speaker have raised issues about the C.I argue it’ll impede the way of voters, leading to disenfranchisement.

But addressing the media, majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu argued there’s nothing wrong with the clauses in the new CI.

According to him, nobody including the speaker Alban Bagbin can stop laying the constitutional instrument in parliament.

“I will not say that the Speaker has no business in what business is transacted in parliament, I wouldn’t say that at all, except to say that no speaker has the right to also say that I will not allow government’s business to be transacted. No Speaker has that authority,” the Majority Leaders said.

The Suame MP however assured of continuous engagements with the minority for a consensus on the contentious C.I.

"What we’re doing is really trying to build consensus. We’ve been meeting behind the curtains engaging ourselves and all that, we’ll continue to do that and I believe that in the fullness of time sanity will prevail,” he stated.