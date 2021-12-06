46 minutes ago

King Faisal defender Pius Baffour says nothing drastic has changed in the King Faisal team that survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season.

The Kumasi based side were saved on the last day of the season with a better head to head record against Ebusua Dwarfs which ensured they survived.

Alhaji Gruzah's side have been a breathe of fresh air in the upper echelons of the Ghana Premier League which is normally the preserve of the league's big boys.

King Faisal handed Asante Koto their first defeat of the season in a 3-2 win last Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium and are now joint top of the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko.

In an interview with Haske Radio after the Kotoko win the defender was elated and said that nothing has changed from the side that battled relegation last season.

"Games between Kotoko and King Faisal are just like the Clasico (Barcelona and Real Madrid) because anything is possible of happening but we express gratitude to God for the victory."

"We were poor last season so many of teams tend to underrate us but it won't happen this time and we don't care because we will beat any team in Kumasi.

"Honesty, nothing has really changed in the team just there is an understanding among us now. We thank all our supporters, we appreciate them from day one." he said