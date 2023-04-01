5 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says nothing untoward was done in the passage of the controversial revenue bills despite the absence of the Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferu.

The MP was involved in an accident on Friday while on his way to Parliament to partake in a vote on the financial bills under consideration.

The MP was driven to the house in an ambulance with the Whips on both sides of the house directed by the Speaker to confirm the situation.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin after proceedings clarified why the legislator was counted as part of the votes.

”Members who are incapacitated shall upon reporting their incapacity to the Speaker through the Clerk shall be recorded. We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the Whips to go and physically see them to assess their incapacitation and whether they are of sound mind.”

“I did not do anything untoward. I only followed the rules.”

Source: citifmonline