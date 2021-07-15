1 hour ago

A notorious armed robber, Sulemana Alhassan who has been on the wanted list of the Ghana Police Service has been shot dead.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi, Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Deputy PRO, Greater Accra Police command said he was killed in a shootout with the police.

Narrating what happened, Chief Inspector Danso said Sulemana and another accomplice were trailing one gentleman from Accra, Monday. When the man realised that he was being trailed, he parked at Pokuase close to a Police Surveillance team.

When the robbers realised he had parked close to the police, they opened fire but missed their target. In the end the police first shot Sulemana and later his accomplice who was trying to run away.

Sulemana Alhassan is suspected to have been involved in crimes including the murder of the Lebanese who went to withdraw money from the Bank at Tema Industrial Area.

Meanwhile, their bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the Police Hospital.

Source: peacefmonline.com