4 hours ago

A total of 13 suspected criminals including a notorious drug dealer have been arrested in joint police and military swoop at Walewale and Wulugu in the North East region.

According to a Daily Guide report, the notorious drug dealer, identified as Yakubu Saibu was arrested by the security personnel at his residence at Moshie Fongni in Walewale.

West Mamprusi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Cosmos Awe, while confirming the news to the media noted that at the time of the arrest of Yakubu Saibu, two bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was found in his room.

DSP Comos Awe furthered that the suspect confirmed the substance as Indian hemp and also said he was a drug dealer.

He noted that his team will continue smoking out criminals from their hiding place until the issue of criminal activities is solved.

“By now the information has gone viral in the region and the potential criminals will stop planning to undertake any criminal activities, we want to destabilize the criminals because it is through this that they come together to sit and plan so I want to let the crumble know that this is just the beginning and we are never going to stop,” DSP Comos Awe said.

The suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations are conducted.

Source: Ghanaweb