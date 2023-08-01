1 hour ago

Former Black Stars striker, Manuel Junior Agogo would have celebrated his 44th birthday today but for the icy hands of death.

English Premier League side, Nottingham Forest have marked the 44th birthday of their former player Manuel Junior Agogo who died four years ago.

They are not the only ones as the official Black Stars Social Media handle, the PFAG have also joined in the celebration of the life of the former striker on the occasion of his 44th birthday.

"Never forgotten ❤️Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday🙏🏾

Grateful for the cherished memories he left behind 🇬🇭" the PFAG posted.

The Premier League side posted a message on their social medial handles: "Never forgotten.

Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday ❤️".

He passed on on August 22nd, 2019 at the age of 40 in the United Kingdom after a protracted battle with stroke.

Agogo was first attacked by the ailment in 2015 after he was hospitalized but got well before it got worse later in 2019 when he passed on.

His demise was met with a lot of shock and grief.

He is fondly remembered in Ghana for his performance for the Black Stars during the 2018 African Cup of Nations tournament.