57 minutes ago

Nottingham Forest F.C., an English Premier League side, is reportedly showing strong interest in Ghanaian international centre-back Alexander Djiku, as per reports from French media.

The 28-year-old tough-tackling defender recently became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with French Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg Alsace this summer.

Several clubs across Europe have expressed admiration for Djiku, and according to French outlet L'Equipe, Nottingham Forest is keen to bolster their defense with his signing ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The report indicates that Nottingham Forest has already submitted a formal proposal to the player in their pursuit to secure his services promptly.

However, RC Strasbourg Alsace is determined to retain their captain and is making efforts to convince him to extend his stay at the Stade de la Meinau.

Among other clubs linked with Djiku's signature in this summer transfer window are Lille, Besiktas Istanbul, and Mainz O5.

Since joining RC Strasbourg Alsace from SM Caen in 2019, Djiku has accumulated over 120 appearances for the club.

He has also earned 20 caps for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, after choosing to represent them at the senior level.

The pursuit of Alexander Djiku signifies Nottingham Forest's ambition to strengthen their defensive line, and if successful, his addition could significantly bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.