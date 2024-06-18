4 hours ago

The National Petroleum Authority NPA has organized a Town hall meeting in the Ashanti Region over the rollout of Cylinder recirculation model

The Town hall meeting according to NPA was to engage major stakeholders in the Energy sector for the smooth implementation of the model

The meeting which was held at Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Kumasi Metropolis on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, brought together, members of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS, Police Service, Ghana Standards Authority, LPG operators, journalists, traders, Driver unions, oil marketing companies among others

Speaking to OTEC News reporters, Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Maame Akosua Gyamfua Sunday at the sidelines of the event, Head of Gas, in charge of Commercial Regulations at NPA, Obed Kraine Boachie said all groups and individuals that matters have been dully engaged ahead of the model implementation

He noted that the model was a holistic way to increase the number of households using LPG in Ghana.

"The model, I believe will encourage more households and individuals to patronize LPG as it will reduce the cost of involved compared to the previous model".

"All consumers have to do is to first register with an exchange point in their area using the Ghana Card to create a database to enable the cylinders to be tracked”

About CRM Model

The CRM is a distribution system in which a consumer brings an empty cylinder to an exchange point in return for a filled cylinder, and the empty one is taken to a bottling plant, filled, and brought back for pick up by other consumers.

The model, NPA has emphasized was designed to reduce accidents at gas filling points in communal and residential areas.